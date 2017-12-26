Celebrities galore at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception - See pics

Mumbai, Dec 26: India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma hosted their second wedding reception for cricketers and film fraternity in the maximum city on Tuesday (December 26).
Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other members of the current Indian side arrived at the venue to greet the newly-wedded couple.
To everyone's pleasant surprise former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble also arrived at the venue. Kumble, earlier this year, resigned as the coach of the Indian national cricket team citing differences with the skipper.
Bollywood celebrities also graced the gala reception which was expected to be one of the most high-profile evening of the year. Anushka wore a pretty golden lehenga complete with the wedding bangles in her hand, while Virat was seen in a dapper blue blazer and white pants.
From Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbeer Kapoor to millennium star Amitabh Bachchan and his family, every big name in the Indian film industry attended the reception.
Here are a few images from the most-anticipated party of the year:
WATCH: Prince @imVkohli & Gorgeous Princess @AnushkaSharma at @stregishotels! ♥️😘 pic.twitter.com/LYNCZhGNGZ— SpotboyE (@Spotboye) December 26, 2017
.@JUnadkat, @ashwinravi99 & @cheteshwar1 arrive at #Virushka's reception in #Mumbai @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/0odbQlW4j7— Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) December 26, 2017
.@anilkumble1074 is seen at @imVkohli, @AnushkaSharma's wedding reception. Twitter in a tizzy— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) December 26, 2017
Read: https://t.co/C6SJjNm8Cu pic.twitter.com/FyP25v3i19
The legend has arrived! @sachin_rt and family grace the #VirushkaReception. pic.twitter.com/hcUPRNgdNQ— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 26, 2017
Mr. & Mrs. Sharma 😍 #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/KGGqROhi7T— CricFit (@CricFit) December 26, 2017
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan along with #AbhishekBachchan at #VirushkaReception in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zv1S0zglby— BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) December 26, 2017
Look who's here!@msdhoni graces the #VirushkaReception with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, pic.twitter.com/mSflXPa321— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 26, 2017
YAY MAH BOYS!!#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/EEsVH0vgVB— ∞ (@JustLykYouu) December 26, 2017
It’s nice Virat Kohli has invited Srilanka’s super fan Gayan for their reception in Mumbai. #VirushkaReception #SriLanka #LKA pic.twitter.com/ha3roVaRFz— Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) December 26, 2017
Mr and Mrs @arrahman at #VirushkaReception in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/awRWLyEkUI— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2017
📸 | Anushka and Virat clicked with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at their reception in Mumbai tonight ❤️😍 #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/ezCZDUfJgt— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 26, 2017
So cute, I am in tears !!!! Ranbir @ #VirushkaReception DEFINITELY ONE OF HIGHLIGHT MOMENTS . pic.twitter.com/R2FeKfznCR— . (@boyfriendkapoor) December 26, 2017
.@karanjohar, #Rekha & @S1dharthM strike a pose at #Virushka's reception in Mumbai #VirushkaReception @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/aFRICKbt3j— Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) December 26, 2017
#VirushkaReception: @iamsrk and @NSaina arrive for @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma's grand party! pic.twitter.com/4tfkdMbiaV— BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) December 26, 2017
The Bachchan family pose for a family picture at the #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/9bVofB7MQ7— TOI Entertainment (@TOIEntertain) December 26, 2017
@MadhuriDixit with #Rekha and #KanganaRanuat at #VirushkaReception .— Madhuri Dixit ArabFC (@MDsArabWorld) December 26, 2017
Pics by @FilmyMonkey pic.twitter.com/GxANUPD6ck
Dada @SGanguly99 With @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma At Their Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai! #VirushkaReception #grand pic.twitter.com/C2tSl36YKr— Virat Kohli FC ™ (@Viratkohli_cc) December 26, 2017
विराट-अनुष्का की शादी रिसेप्शन पार्टी में युवराज सिंह, हरभजन सिंह और आशीष नेहरा ने भी शिरकत की@YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh #VirushkaReception #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/8cYoTbAgsd— InKhabar (@Inkhabar) December 26, 2017
Zaheer Khan with his Wife Sagarika Ghatge At #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/x45zsUDkc3— CricFit (@CricFit) December 26, 2017
Katrina Kaif, @Isa_Kaif and @aliabbaszafar attending #VirushkaReception together tonight 😍— Katrina_IndonesiaFC™ (@KatrinaKaif_INA) December 26, 2017
Aww two lovely sisters ❤#KatrinaKaif #IsabelleKaif #AliAbbasZafar pic.twitter.com/931IKMx8Bt
#VirushkaReception update - @Vaaniofficial arrives for @imVkohli, @AnushkaSharma's party! pic.twitter.com/IMK2OEK307— BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) December 26, 2017
अंबानी परिवार के साथ विराट-अनुष्का की तस्वीर#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/yw0k0pkIX1— Hindi Filmibeat (@HindiFilmibeat) December 26, 2017
📸|| @Varun_dvn attends #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/XbrdnHlMax— Varun Kingdom (@Varun_Kingdom) December 26, 2017
Earlier the last week, the newlyweds called upon PM Narendra Modi and handed him an invitation to their Delhi reception. The PM attended their wedding reception in Delhi.
After getting married in Italy, Virat and Anushka were in Finland for their honeymoon. Both the stars will celebrate their New Year in South Africa, where Team India will be touring for a 3 Test, 6 ODI and 3 T20I series.