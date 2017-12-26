Celebrities galore at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception - See pics

Mumbai, Dec 26: India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma hosted their second wedding reception for cricketers and film fraternity in the maximum city on Tuesday (December 26).

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other members of the current Indian side arrived at the venue to greet the newly-wedded couple.

To everyone's pleasant surprise former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble also arrived at the venue. Kumble, earlier this year, resigned as the coach of the Indian national cricket team citing differences with the skipper.

Bollywood celebrities also graced the gala reception which was expected to be one of the most high-profile evening of the year. Anushka wore a pretty golden lehenga complete with the wedding bangles in her hand, while Virat was seen in a dapper blue blazer and white pants.

From Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbeer Kapoor to millennium star Amitabh Bachchan and his family, every big name in the Indian film industry attended the reception.

Here are a few images from the most-anticipated party of the year:

It’s nice Virat Kohli has invited Srilanka’s super fan Gayan for their reception in Mumbai. #VirushkaReception #SriLanka #LKA pic.twitter.com/ha3roVaRFz — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) December 26, 2017

📸 | Anushka and Virat clicked with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at their reception in Mumbai tonight ❤️😍 #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/ezCZDUfJgt — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 26, 2017

So cute, I am in tears !!!! Ranbir @ #VirushkaReception DEFINITELY ONE OF HIGHLIGHT MOMENTS . pic.twitter.com/R2FeKfznCR — . (@boyfriendkapoor) December 26, 2017

The Bachchan family pose for a family picture at the #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/9bVofB7MQ7 — TOI Entertainment (@TOIEntertain) December 26, 2017

Zaheer Khan with his Wife Sagarika Ghatge At #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/x45zsUDkc3 — CricFit (@CricFit) December 26, 2017

Earlier the last week, the newlyweds called upon PM Narendra Modi and handed him an invitation to their Delhi reception. The PM attended their wedding reception in Delhi.

After getting married in Italy, Virat and Anushka were in Finland for their honeymoon. Both the stars will celebrate their New Year in South Africa, where Team India will be touring for a 3 Test, 6 ODI and 3 T20I series.