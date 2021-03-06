Challenges of bio-bubbles: Ashwin says staying in rooms without fresh air in Australia was taxing

India vs England: Would like to leave my own legacy: R Ashwin

The Indian team players have been living in a bio bubble since August last year when they had gathered in UAE for the 2020 IPL. It was followed by the tour of Australia and England's tour to India.

"We had to deal with what was presented to us then and there in Australia. Sometimes the hotels can be very, very claustrophobic, so you don't get fresh air also," Ashwin said at the post-match virtual press conference.

"And in Australia, there are situations where you didn't have window panes opening also. For 14 days, or 20 days or 25 days to stay inside that without even opening the window panes can be quite taxing," he added.

Ashwin also highlighted the challenges of communication in the bubble, while crediting the team management for looking out for the players.

"The communication is not easy, especially when you're outdoors. Cricket Australia or whoever it is, it goes back and forth and it takes time for everything to get an answer. So, it's like basically, when you're waiting on certain things, it's like two-three days of time.

"Many times the team management has stood up and tried to resolve and look at what's best for the players in terms of arranging the sort of food that you get, very, very simple things.

"But these are things that we need to be fighting for in these situations. Because everything needs to go through protocol. Everything needs to look at - sanitization, safety and all that," he added.

Despite the challenges, Ashwin said he has managed to enjoy bio-bubble, adding that it helped the players to bond with each other.

"Nobody wants to leave an Indian team bio bubble right. You want to play as much as you can. The last 8 months have been hard but the team morale, team spirit bonding we built, I haven't not experienced. Understanding a lot of people and even letting the opportunity so that other people understand you.

"Bio bubbles are situations that I've somehow managed to enjoy. I never thought that I would be able to bond and spend so much time with every one of my teammates."

The 34-year-old off-spinner conceded that had it not been for the bio-bubbles he would not have gotten to know his teammates so well.

"Sometimes when you're going through these situations, for me, to know some of these teammates was not possible before these bio bubbles because you're constantly in the face of trying to play the game, get the right result for yourself and all that.

"But now, you're actually getting to be in the bio bubble, staying in the moment and spending a lot of time with each other," he added.