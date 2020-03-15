Cricket
Chennai Super Kings trolls Sanjay Manjrekar, tweets 'need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore'

By
Chennai Super Kings troll Sanjay Manjrekar, tweets need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore

Mumbai, March 15: Chennai Super Kings trolled former India cricketer and noted commentator Sanjay Manjrekar as he was removed from BCCI's world feed commentary panel for the ODI series against South Africa.

Manjrekar, 54, was on the receiving end for his 'bits and pieces cricketer' comment on CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The former batsman faced a backlash from Jadeja and his supporters for his remarks.

"Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore," tweeted CSK to troll Manjrekar.

CSK's excessive criticism of Manjrekar wasn't liked by many as the franchise was criticised for its tweet which was considered in bad taste.

Manjrekar later admitted that he was off the mark with his unsavoury analysis of Jadeja's cricketing prowess.

"Yes, he wasn't a part of the panel for this series but it doesn't mean that during the next series, he won't be there. I don't know what exactly was the trigger (of news going viral regarding Manjrekar's complete removal from the panel)," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Normally there are two sets of commentators - one employed by the BCCI and known as the 'World feed' team while the other comprises the host broadcasters. Manjrekar has played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India.

The Mumbaikar was also trolled on social media for his on-air comment about fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the 'Pink Test' when he questioned the latter's credibility since he hasn't played at the highest level. Manjrekar apologised for that incident as well.

Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
