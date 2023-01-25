Cheteswar Pujara turns 35: Five underrated knocks by red-ball specialist

However, there have been at least four knocks that slipped under the radar because the top-order batter didn't touch the triple-digit figure. However, the importance of those innings was no less and showed mettle of the batter in foreign conditions and showcased the sound technique and class that has often earned praises of the textbook cricket lovers.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 56 against Australia in Brisbane Test, 2021

The Brisbane Test ended India's hunt for a long-term wicket-keeping option with Rishabh Pant starring with a knock of his life that ended 35 years of Australia's dominance in Brisbane. Pant's attacking approach subdued the Australian pace battery while spin wizard Nathan Lyon rendered it ineffective.

However, Pujara's 56 off 211, which was also his slowest-ever fifty, helped Indian top- and middle-order put 220-plus runs on the board before Pant settled down and take charge of the chase.

What stood out was the Australian pace battery, led by the likes of Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins, came hard at him but Pujara carried on with an 'over my dead body' attitude. He was struck on the helmet thrice and more than that on his body but the batter stood his ground on a surface that turned tricky by the minute.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 50 & 77 against Australia in Sydney Test, 2021

Prior to the Brisbane Test, Cheteshwar Pujara scored the slowest 50 of his career in 174 balls in what was a crucial draw in Sydney against the wrath of Mitchell Starc, Hazelwood and Cummins.

The innings came on Day 3 of the Test when Australian players were egging on to run through the Indian batting order after the hosts' batter put up 338 runs on the board. Till the middle-order stayed on the crease, India looked in the game with 195/4 on the board.

"Won't worry him one bit. He's still there, he is doing a tremendous job," said Australia great Shane Warne reacting to Pujara's innings.

However, upon his dismissal after scoring fifty, India were bundled out for 244.

Pujara came back in the second innings to be the mainstay of the Indian middle-order while chasing 407 runs.

He crucially had a stand of 148 runs for the fourth wicket with Pant (97) after the Indian top-order put 100 runs on the board. Pujara faced 205 balls during the course of the innings and batted for 286 minutes.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 61 against England in Oval Test, 2018

The Oval Test in 2018 was memorable for India with the Virat Kohli-led side taking hosts England by storm with a big 157-run win. Rohit Sharma memorably scored a 127 in the second innings after India were bundled out for just 191 in the first innings.

Sharma's innings received rave reviews but it was Pujara, who looked more at comfort while scoring 201-ball 61 with nine fours and a six. He crucially played the second fiddle with Sharma and more often was more aggressive of the two.

Pant's and Shardul Thaku's 50s later down the order allowed India to post a crucial 466 (target of 368). In response, hosts were bundled out for 210.

Cheteswar Pujara: 132* against England in Southampton Test

A century coming for a losing cause in 2018, Cheteshwar Pujara's 132 not out on Day 2 of the fourth Test was a batting masterclass and came in a series, where barring Virat Kohli, every Indian batter failed to fire.

Pujara's 257-ball 132 (16 fours) dwarfed every Indian batter's effort as India could only post 273 runs.