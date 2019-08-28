Cricket
Paul returns but Gayle absent as West Indies name squad for second India Test

By Opta
All-rounder Keemo Paul returns from injury for West Indies second Test squad
All-rounder Keemo Paul returns from injury for West Indies' second Test squad

Kingston, August 28: Keemo Paul has returned to West Indies' squad for their second and final Test against India, though there is no place for Chris Gayle.

Windies all-rounder Paul was forced to sit out the first Test – which India won by 318 runs – due to an ankle injury but will be fit to feature at Sabina Park on Friday (August 30).

However, Gayle – who had performed a retirement U-turn earlier this year and insisted he wanted to play in the series against India – has not made the 13-man squad.

Paul has replaced Miguel Cummins, while Shane Dowrich has been ruled out of the rest of the second Test with an ankle problem.

The Windies were bowled out for 100 in their second innings in the first Test, Kemar Roach (38) their top scorer.

West Indies squad to face India in full: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
