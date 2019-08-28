Paul returns but Gayle absent as West Indies name squad for second India Test

Windies all-rounder Paul was forced to sit out the first Test – which India won by 318 runs – due to an ankle injury but will be fit to feature at Sabina Park on Friday (August 30).

However, Gayle – who had performed a retirement U-turn earlier this year and insisted he wanted to play in the series against India – has not made the 13-man squad.

Paul has replaced Miguel Cummins, while Shane Dowrich has been ruled out of the rest of the second Test with an ankle problem.

The Windies were bowled out for 100 in their second innings in the first Test, Kemar Roach (38) their top scorer.

BREAKING: Keemo Paul replaces Miguel Cummins for the 2nd Test v India in Jamaica.



Full squad below!

West Indies squad to face India

West Indies squad to face India in full: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.