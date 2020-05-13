Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chris Gayle faces penalisation and possible threat to career after Sarwan outbust

By
Chris Gayle is likely to be penalised for his recent outburst against Ramnaresh Sarwan, said Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt
Chris Gayle is likely to be penalised for his recent outburst against Ramnaresh Sarwan, said Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt

Kingston, May 13: Chris Gayle is likely to be penalised for his recent outburst against Ramnaresh Sarwan, said Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt and hoped that it doesn't end the maverick big-hitter's "outstanding career."

The 40-year-old Gayle, who was signed by St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season of the Caribbean Premier League, called his former teammate "worse than coronavirus", accusing the Guyanese of plotting his exit from CPL outfit Jamaica Tallawahs. Skerritt said though it is an "interpersonal battle", he doesn't expect the controversy to die down so easily.

"I'm sure there is some kind of discussion taking place at the moment between Chris and the CPL because the CPL has rules which will come into view here because Chris is signed into a franchise team," Skerrit was quoted as saying by 'Jamaica-Gleaner'.

"I hope it doesn't become a world matter in terms of the career of Mr Gayle, because it's been a very outstanding career and I really wouldn't want to see it brought to an end by this event," he added.

The opener had claimed that Sarwan was behind his ouster as the former middle-order batsman wanted to take control of the franchise. "Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle had said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"What transpired with the Tallawahs, you have a big part to play because you and the owner are like this (very close)." Skerritts said it was an unfortunate incident and hoped it doesn't have an impact on Gayle's career.

"It's certainly not something that I enjoyed looking at or reading about .... Personally, I think that was unfortunate, but the process will have to take its course and that process will get triggered because he is a contracted player in the CPL within the West Indies league," Skerritt said.

"If a player is contracted to a club or a franchise or to Cricket West Indies ... that kind of behaviour brings that contract into some level of disrepute," he added.

More CHRIS GAYLE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: chris gayle west indies cricket cpl
Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 14:08 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue