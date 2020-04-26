Cricket
You are very annoying on social media: Chris Gayle mocks Yuzvendra Chahal for his funny TikTok videos

New Delhi, April 26: After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli trolled their fellow India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for his hilarious TikTok videos, Universe Boss Chris Gayle has also joined the bandwagon to poke fun at the Haryana spinner.

Chahal has been sharing videos of him and his family members on the social media platform in which they could be seen dancing. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli called Chahal a clown, Gayle - who was once a part of the RCB in the past - termed his videos 'annoying'.

I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don't wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you," the former West Indies cricketer said.

Gayle had joined RCB in 2011 while Chahal was bought by the Bangalore-based franchise in IPL 2014 auction, and together these two have shared dressing for four years.

During his live Instagram session with his RCB teammate AB de Villiers, Kohli insisted that he check out the videos that Chahal is making during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

"You should watch Chahal's videos, he is an absolute clown," Kohli told the former South Africa captain.

Earlier, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma mocked Chahal, who was also a MI player in the past, for making his father dance in the TikTok videos.

Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
