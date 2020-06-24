Cricket
Chris Gayle pulls out of Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons

By Pti

New Delhi, June 24: Big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Tuesday (June 23) pulled out of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a day before the players' draft for the competition, citing personal reasons.

The 2020 edition of the CPL is scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 until September 10 subject to government clearance.

"It is understood that in his email Gayle pointed out that due to the lockdown, he has not been able to meet his family and his young child who are in St Kitts while he has been in Jamaica. Gayle said he needed a break and wanted to spend time with his young family," ESPNCricinfo reported.

Chris Gayle says Test cricket is ultimate and teaches you how to live life

The 40-year-old was signed by St. Lucia Zouks as one of the marquee players outside the draft in the USD 130,000 - 160,000 price bracket in April.

He has played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the past. He has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and played in the final with the Patriots in 2017.

CPL 2020: Chris Gayle slams Sarwan: 'You're a snake, worse than Coronavirus'

Last month, the self styled 'Universe Boss' avoided sanction for his public criticism of Ramnaresh Sarwan and other Jamaica Tallawahs personnel.

He had called Sarwan "worse than coronavirus" in a video post, accusing the Guyanese of plotting his exit from CPL outfit Jamaica Tallawahs.

Gayle has played 103 Tests and 301 ODIs for the West Indies.



Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 8:31 [IST]
