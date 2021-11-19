Chris Gayle says he is not retiring soon, West Indian wants one last fling

For West Indies, it was an emotional end to their title defence. The two-time champions showed glimpses of their era-defining T20 batting as they bid farewell to Dwayne Bravo and potentially Gayle.

However, Gayle on Thursday hinted that he isn't leaving via a cryptic tweet. "I Ain't Leaving...," Gayle tweeted.

The opening batter had clarified after the West Indies' last match that he has not officially announced his retirement from international cricket as he wants to play his farewell game at his hometown Jamaica.

Gayle was applauded onto the field by teammates when he went out to open the batting against Australia in the T20 World Cup and he had saluted the ground after his dismissal, proceeding to throw gloves into the crowd.

Alongside the retiring Dwanye Bravo, he was given a guard of honour on his way off the field at the end of the match.

"I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me. It's been a phenomenal career. I didn't announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let's see," Gayle had said on ICC's post-match Facebook live show.

"If not, I'll announce it a long time and then I'll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can't say that as yet," he added.

A veteran of 79 T20Is, 103 Tests and 301 ODIs, Gayle's international career has spanned 22 years and three decades. Most famous these days for his T20 legacy, Gayle was a force across all three formats.

Gayle will likely be his impact on the sport's newest international format that he is most remembered for.

A two-time winner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in 2012 and 2016, Gayle was fittingly the first player to score a century in the format at the international level, doing so in the first-ever T20 World Cup match.