Chris Gayle took an unbelievable catch at slip during Global T20 Blast - Watch

After grabbing the headlines for equalling Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's record of hitting the most number of sixes in international cricket, the left-handed batsman's name is doing the rounds on social media.

A video on social media is doing the rounds in which the veteran Jamaican took a splendid catch in the slip cordon during a Global T20 blast game.

The batsman, Kavem Hodge, edged Pakistan spinner Fawad Ahmed and the West Indian, standing in the slip region, missed it on the first attempt but the ball just stuck his hand it despite him losing his balance. The amazing catch from the heavily built cricketer, who isn't known for his athleticism, put the social media in awe.

Watch the video here:

Here’s a catch which only Chris Gayle could have taken! pic.twitter.com/vcfs3aOrME — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 31, 2018

Gayle was playing for Vancouver Knights against West Indies B and his team won the match by 7 wickets to lift the crown. Gayle, however, had failed to do any damage in the game as he was dismissed for 2.

In the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at the Warner Park in St. Kitts, Gayle smashed five maximums to reach the milestone of hitting 476 runs in 443 matches while Afridi took 524 matches to reach the same landmark.

The West Indies swashbuckler has played 81 matches less than Afridi but has played 5 more innings on the way to the landmark.

Gayle has scored 103 sixes in T20Is, 271 sixes in ODIs and 98 sixes in the Tests, while Afridi smashed 351 maximums in ODIs, 73 in T20Is and 52 in the longest format of the game.

In T20s, Gayle has smashed 846 sixes, including 292 from 111 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 'Universe Boss' is the first cricketer to score 10000-plus runs in T20s.