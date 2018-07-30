Universe Boss Chris Gayle equals Shahid Afridi's record to smash most international sixes

The Jamaican swashbuckler smashed five maximums in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at the Warner Park in St. Kitts. However, Gayle's effort went in vain as Bangladesh defeated Windies to clinch the series 2-1.

Gayle scored a quickfire 66-ball 73 and equalled Afridi's 476 sixes record in the international format.

The 38-year-old left-handed explosive batsman reached the milestone in 443 matches while Afridi took 524 matches to reach the same landmark. The West Indies swashbuckler has played 81 matches less than Afridi but has played 5 more innings on the way to the landmark.

Gayle has scored 103 sixes in T20Is, 271 sixes in ODIs and 98 sixes in the Tests, while Afridi smashed 351 maximums in ODIs, 73 in T20Is and 52 in the longest format of the game.

In T20s, Gayle has smashed 846 sixes, including 292 from 111 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 'Universe Boss' is the first cricketer to score 10000-plus runs in T20s.

Gayle would surpass Afridi in the international cricket when Windies play the first T20I against Bangladesh on August 1.

MS Dhoni is the fifth on the list with 342 maximums from 504 international appearances.