Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Silverwood to fly home during second Test due to family bereavement

By Peter Thompson
England coach Chris Silverwood
England coach Chris Silverwood

Hamilton, November 27: England head coach Chris Silverwood will return home following day two of the second Test against New Zealand due to a family bereavement.

Assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood will assume responsibility of team affairs along with captain Joe Root for the remainder of the tour in the absence of Silverwood.

Silverwood, who replaced Trevor Bayliss last month, will fly back to his homeland following the close of play at Seddon Park on Saturday (November 30).

The tourists were thrashed by an innings and 65 runs in their first Test of Silverwood's reign at Mount Maunganui, so they must win in Hamilton to draw the series.

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men's cricket, has given his backing to Root after he failed twice with the bat in the crushing loss at Bay Oval and his captaincy was called into question.

Giles said: "Joe is our captain and he takes us forward. The stats would say the captaincy has affected his batting. You can't hide from that.

"We've got to work with him to make sure his game is in the best shape and he's got time to work on it away from the pressures of captaincy.

"We want to help him get back to averaging 50-plus and if he's doing that we are going to win games of Test cricket. I am very confident that on Joe has changed and Chris is picking up a lot of the slack.

"I feel their relationship is going very well. There is a renewed focus on Test cricket and there are some young players in this team. We are going to make mistakes.

"But it's important that while we have a long-term vision in mind, we are looking at the short-term measures and reflecting and reviewing: do we need to change; how do we get better?

"We can't just get to the Ashes and see how we go. We've got to keep learning and keep getting better."

More ENGLAND IN NEW ZEALAND 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue