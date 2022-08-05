Commonwealth Games 2022, Cricket Semis: India Women vs England Women -- Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Both India and England will eye a berth in the final and a possible encounter for the gold medal against Australia, who will face New Zealand in the other semifinal match.

This is the maiden appearance of Indian women cricket team in the Commonwealth Games and they would certainly want to cap it with a gold medal.

But ahead of their semifinal clash, England suffered a massive jolt as their skipper Heather Knight was ruled out of the CWG 2022 as well as the Hundred with an injury.

“England Women's captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred. The hip injury she sustained in the first T20I against South Africa has failed to settle down as expected and Knight will continue to receive treatment,” said England Cricket in a Tweet.

“Nat Sciver will remain Team England's captain in the Commonwealth Games. No replacement player can be named, so England will compete with a 14-person squad,” ECB added.

On the other hand, India have no injury worries and will be eager to exploit the chink in England’s armour. The good of opener Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma and the bowling form of Renuka Singh too will be a big boost for India.

Batter Smriti Mandhana became the second opener for India after men’s team captain Rohit Sharma to reach 2,000 runs in T20I cricket.

Mandhana accomplished this landmark in her match against Barbados during the cricket tournament going on at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

As an opener, Mandhana has scored 2,004 runs in 79 innings at an average of 27.45.

She has smashed 14 half-centuries at this position, with the best score of 86. Rohit Sharma is also a prolific T20I opener for India. In his 96 innings as an opener, he has scored 2,973 runs at an average of 33.03.

He has scored four centuries and 22 half-centuries at this position with a best of 118.

In CWG 2022 so far, Mandhana has scored 92 runs in three innings at an average of 46.00. Her best of 63 not out came against Pakistan.

So, here are the India women vs England women Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket semifinal telecast info and IST Time.

Match info

Match time: 3.30 PM IST

Match day: August 6, Saturday

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Sony LIV