Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Conflict complaint against Kapil Dev rendered infructuous

By Pti
kapil dev

New Delhi, Feb 16: BCCI ethics officer D K Jain on Sunday confirmed that he has rendered the conflict of interest complaint against Kapil Dev as "infructuous" after the former India captain stepped down from his multiple cricketing roles.

Jain, who is into his last month of his one-year contract with the BCCI, had earlier rendered infructuous the complaint against Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad in December after they also stepped down from their multiple posts.

"The complaint against Kapil has been rendered infructuous," Jain told PTI.

All three of them were part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) but resigned in September after MPCA life member Sanjeev Gupta had levelled conflict of interest allegations against them. BCCI has now formed a new CAC.

Jain had called Rangaswamy, Gaekwad and Kapil for a personal hearing on December 27 and 28 in Mumbai but the World Cup-winning captain did not appear due to personal reasons. As per the BCCI constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.

More BCCI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: bcci kapil dev cricket
Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue