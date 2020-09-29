Coronavirus: Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka put off once again

It is presumed that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) could not agree on the stipulated 14-day quarantine as per health safety protocol in the wake of COVID-19.

Bangladesh were supposed to tour Sri Lanka in July-August for three Test matches but it was postponed because of the global health crisis.

According to the current schedule, Bangladesh was scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka on September 27 with the first Test starting on October 23.

"SLC wishes to announce that the Bangladesh National Team's Tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to take place during the months of September to November 2020 is postponed owing to the current pandemic situation," an SLC a statement said.

"The decision was jointly taken by both SLC and BCB after careful consideration of the current health situation and the health regulations, such as quarantine requirements

"The tour will be rescheduled when the international cricket calendars of both nations open up for a rescheduling."

The Sri Lankan health authorities wanted Bangladesh to undergo a 14-day quarantine after touching base, something which BCB didn't agree.

Only recently former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who leads the Chennai Super Kings side in the IPL had expressed his reservations over the 14-day quarantine norm.

14-day quarantine doesn't help: Dhoni

"I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help," Dhoni had said after his team's loss to Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL, where he was seen struggling with his timing.

The two boards were negotiating over the 14-day quarantine period after BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon had made it clear that Bangladesh will not go ahead with the tour if the number of quarantine days was not reduced.

In a bid to find a solution, the SLC had proposed to their health authorities that the Bangladesh touring team will be allowed to split the two-week quarantine between the two countries. However, the proposal was not accepted.

(With inputs from Agencies)