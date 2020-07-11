Cricket
Coronavirus: Eden Gardens to be used as Covid 19 quarantine facility

By
Eden Gardens to be used as Covid 19 quarantine facility
Eden Gardens to be used as Covid 19 quarantine facility

Kolkata, July 11: The Kolkata Police has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to make use of under galleries at the Eden Gardens for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel on an urgent basis.

There was an emergency meeting held at the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar with CAB senior officials and it was followed by a joint inspection at the Eden Gardens.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and Hony. Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the inspection.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure, according to a statement.

Since, the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the CAB to use them for conducting its activities and / or for its administrative work, the statement said.

"It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are covid warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J Blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected," Dalmiya said.

The groundsmen and other staff would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.

Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
