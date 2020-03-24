Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh to fight the pandemic

By
Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh to fight the pandemic
Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh to fight the pandemic

New Delhi, March 24: Gautam Gambhir pledged Rs 50 lakh towards COVID-19 treatment while also advocating jail terms for the offenders who break quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of the pandemic.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gambhir wrote: "In furtherance of the united effort to save our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for Covid-19 treatment in state government hospitals.

"Kindly direct the officers in charge to let my office know about the requirements and please let me know if I could be off any other assistance (sic)"

The whole of India is heading towards a complete lockdown to tackle the coronavirus with majority of the people following the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday by staying at home. However, there were some who took to the streets in big groups after the curfew period ended at 9 pm.

"Khud bhee jayenge aur parivaar ko bhee leke jayenge, quarantine or jail (either you go to quarantine with family or you go to jail," wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

"Don't be a threat to society. We are at war for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government's lockdown guidelines," he added.

With the global death toll passing 15,000, 19 Indian states have announced lockdown. The Indian cricket board also advised citizens to stay at home.

"If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance," the BCCI tweeted.

More GAUTAM GAMBHIR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be postponed
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue