Coronavirus: Sunil Gavaskar tallies his hundreds while donating Rs 59 lakh

And there was a significance to the number too - 59. His son and former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Rohan explained it via a tweet. Gavaskar made Rs 35 lakh to PM CARES fund and Rs 24 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"35 because he scored 35 hundreds for India and 24 because he scored 24 for Mumbai . Prayers for everyone's good health and that we are all safe and sound," Rohan said via his Twitter account.

Gavaskar is the latest sportsperson to join the charity drive with current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka contributing an undisclosed amount while former Indian captain Anil Kumble too followed the suit contributing without revealing the amount.

Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh while Suresh Raina gave Rs 52 lakh and Rohit Sharma donated Rs 84 lakh via various channels. Former opener Gautam Gambhir and many other women cricketers too had contributed. Apart from the cricketers several other sportspersons like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza etc too had come up with contributions of their own.