Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Anushka appeal for self isolation to battle Covid-19

By

Bengaluru, March 20: Indian captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Friday (March 20) issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.

Kohli and Anushka posted a video on Twitter, urging everyone to stay at home, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to advocate self-isolation.

"We all know we are going through a very difficult time," Kohli said.

"And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together," urged Anushka.

As they took turns to speak, Kohli said, "We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else's one."

Anushka followed, by suggesting that, "...you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus."

"Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation," said Kohli while Anushka concluded with," stay at home and stay healthy."

A number of sports personalities have come forward in spreading the message to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and killed over 9,000.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina also echoed the call with a tweet of his own urging everyone to follow the advisory issued by Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi, along with the 9-point appeal, has called for a 'janta curfew' on Sunday (March 22), asking citizens to stay at home from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
