Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate undisclosed amount; social media appreciates them for avoiding hype

But on Monday (March 30), Kohli and Anushka announced through Twitter contributing to the Prime Minister's and Chief Minister of Maharashtra's relief funds, even though they did not disclose the amount donated.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

That Kohli and Anushka did not disclose also won several hearts in the social media for avoiding the hype.

Several sportspersons have come forward to contribute to various relief schemes in the fight against COVID-19. Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh while Suresh Raina came up with a contribution of Rs 52 lakh. Sourav Ganguly had pledged Rs 50 lakh-worth rice to the needy.

Irfan and Yousuf Pathan donated 4000 face masks while world badminton champion PV Sindhu donated Rs 10 lakh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had donated Rs 51 crore to the PM Relief Fund - Rs 31 crore from its own fun and Rs 20 crore via the affiliated state associations.

Over and above that, associations like Bengal and Saurashtra had made their own contributions to the Relief funds of either Centre or state.

Sportspersons from other disciplines like shooter Manu Bhaker too has joined the fight against the deadly virus that has left the world reeling in the past month or so. The global death toll has crossed 30000 with afflicted persons' number tipping over 7 lakh.