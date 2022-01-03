Covid-19 hits Mumbai Ranji team: All-rounder Shivam Dube, video analyst test positive

Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement in a 20-member Mumbai squad.

"Yes, the two have tested positive for COVID19 and Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement," a source told PTI on Monday (January 3).

The 28-year-old Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India. He was originally named in Mumbai's squad for their matches against Maharashtra and Delhi.

The squad was picked by the senior selection committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions are placed in Elite Group C and will play their league matches in Kolkata. The team is leaving for Kolkata on Monday.

Bengal team hit by Covid

Seven members of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team have tested positive for COVID-19, throwing their preparation in disarray, days before they start their campaign in the premier domestic tournament.

Placed in Group B, along with Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Tripura, Bengal are slated to kick off their campaign against Tripura in Bengaluru from January 13.

"Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RTPCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement. "The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard."

According to sources, six Bengal players -- Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Geet Puri, Pradipta Pramanik, Surajit Yadav -- and assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri were infected with the virus. All the seven were present during an intra-squad warm-up game at the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Salt Lake.

"The details of the strain are yet to be ascertained. They are being isolated as per protocols," the source said.

The development meant their two-day warm-up game against the Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai from Tuesday (January 4) at the CCFC stands cancelled.