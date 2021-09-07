Covid-19 hits Team India: BCCI may probe Virat Kohli, team members attending Ravi Shastri book launch

Subsequently, Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel were isolated after Shastri turned Covid-19 positive. Later, it has emerged that both Arun and Sridhar too have tested positive and all the three coaching staff will miss the fifth and final Test Old Trafford, Manchester beginning on September 10.

However, the players have tested negative and will proceed to Manchester soon. But the BCCI will ask an explanation from Kohli and Shastri on attending the book launch function, most likely ahead of the fifth Test. The BCCI might also probe the role of team manager Girish Dongre's role in allowing the team to attend the function with-regard to violating the bio-bubble protocol.

Photos from the event have been shared with BCCI officials. The board will probe the matter. This incident has left the board embarrassed. The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the ToI.

The official also said the entire episode went against BCCI secretary Jay Shah's directive for the team not to attend crowded functions after wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the first Test.

"This incident is all the more unsettling because BCCI secretary Jay Shah had written to every team member before the series, asking them to be cautious and refrain from attending crowded events. The action of the team hasn't gone down well with the board," he said.

India had beaten England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.