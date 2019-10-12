CPL 2019 Final: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Tridents: TV Channel Details, IST Timings, Live Streaming Information

Tridents defeated defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 on Thursday (October 10) to enter the finals. They had defeated Knight Riders twice this season during the league stage.

Johnson Charles (35) and Ashley Nurse (24*) emerged as the top-scorers for the Tridents. Nurse also returned with 2-14 with the ball.

CPL 2019: Brandon King century powers Guyana Amazon Warriors to final for a record fifth time

While Brandon King's unbeaten 132 helped Guyana Amazon Warriors extend their winning streak to 11 matches in CPL 2019, and took his team in the finals for a record fifth time. Shoaib Malik-led Warriors had defeated Tridents in the Qualifier 1 to qualify for the finals in the first place.

The two teams will once again lock horns with each other in the grand finale.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Timings: 2:30 AM (IST)

TV Channel: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.in

Teams:

Barbados Tridents (From): Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Shai Hope(w), Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Roshon Primus, Leniko Boucher, Chemar Holder, Josh Lalor

Guyana Amazon Warriors (From): Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Ben Laughlin, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano, Qais Ahmad.