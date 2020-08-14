CPL 2020: Andre 'Danger Russ' Russell is ready to torment opposition for Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell is certainly a prominent name among those Windies players and his stock has only gone up since an earth-shaking batting effort in the IPL 2019. Russell will be a star attraction in the IPL 2020 when he turns out for the Kolkata Knight Riders. But we can see a teaser of his abilities in the CPL 2020 in the colours of the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Tallwahs were the champions in the inaugural edition of the CPL in 2013 and they grabbed their second title in CPL 2016. They are now on par with Barbados Tridents with two crowns and Russell will have to contribute significantly if they are to match Trinbago Knight Riders' record of three titles.

Russell is a true all-round force in the CPL. Though he is a more than capable pacer who clock in excess of 140 kmph to hustle batsmen, it is Russel's batting that often talked about. It is quite justifiable too.

Over seven CPL editions, Russell has amassed 1109 runs, 14th on the run-makers chart, with two hundreds. He is one of the 16 batsmen to have crossed 1000-run mark in the CPL and only the third batsman to have scored more than one hundred in the tournament. Chris Gayle and Dwane Smith have four hundreds each.

Those are impressive stats for sure. But what makes Russell a really fearsome prospect is his strike rate - 181.20. It is the best strike-rate in the CPL and to give it a perspective Chris Gayle has a strike rate of 133.44 and the second-best strike-rate is 154.16 by Nicholas Pooran.

Jamaica and Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping for Russell to keep the flow this time around too. No wonder the Tallawahs rechristened him as 'Danger Russ.'