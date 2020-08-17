CPL 2020: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Players to watch

Teams News

Barbados Tridents: The Tridents made a number of blockbuster signings for the 2020 edition of the CPL. However, only Rashid Khan has travelled in time for the tournament amid COVID-19 restrictions and the likes of Alex Hales and Marcus Stoinis are set to miss out. Wahab Riaz is also unavailable due to commitments with Pakistan in England, while Harry Gurney is another notable absentee.

Jason Holder still boasts a commendable crop of players from the West Indies to choose from and can also rely on the likes of Corey Anderson and Mitchell Santner to accompany Rashid in the overseas contingent.

Team News

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Fabian Allen grabbed the headlines ahead of CPL 2020 by missing his flight to Trinidad. As such, he will not be available for the Patriots. The 2017 runner-ups will also be without Rassie van der Dussen and Sunny Sohal.

However, the addition of Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk has been a real boost to the side, who have also added veteran Denesh Ramdin and the dynamic Joshua Da Silva, who went on tour to England this summer. Ish Sodhi is another star name that completes their overseas contingent for the tournament.

Head to head (last 5 matches)

Tridents - 1

Patriots - 4

Players to watch out for

Rashid Khan: The Afghanistan leg-spinner is one of only two bowlers to have recorded a hat-trick in CPL history. During his meteoric rise in T20 cricket leagues all around the world, Rashid has quickly become one of the most sought after players. As such, he will have an integral role to play for the Tridents in the upcoming season. Furthermore, the absence of several key overseas players means Rashid has to step up and deliver right from the start.

Player to watch out for

Chris Lynn: The hard-hitter is no stranger to the CPL after helping the Trinbago Knight Riders win the title in 2017 and 2018. However, Lynn was released by his former team ahead of the 2020 edition and Patriots wasted no time in recruiting him. The Queenslander can rip apart any bowling unit on his day and is well aware of the playing surface in Trinidad. The Patriots could do with some of his fireworks at the top.

Player to watch out for

Sheldon Cottrell: The lanky pacer picked up his highest wickets tally during the CPL last year, as he picked up 12 wickets from eight matches. Notably, Cottrell's economy also improved from the previous editions and he will be keen to continue the good work that has made him a regular at international level for West Indies. The Patriots will be hoping he can hit the ground running straight away, despite the enforced break.

Hayden Walsh Jr: The 28-year-old finished CPL 2019 as the highest wicket-taker and was duly retained by the Tridents for the upcoming edition. Walsh Jr picked up 22 wickets from 9 games at an impressive average of 12.68 last year, including a five-wicket haul. He remains an integral member of the side and will have the advantage of working alongside Rashid this season. Nobody would complain having both of them as striker bowlers, least of all Holder.

Probable XIs

Barbados Tridents:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (c), Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Nicholas Kelly, Joshua Da Silva, Rayad Emrit (c), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph.