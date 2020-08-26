CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo claims 500th T20 wicket

Bravo brought up the landmark while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in a Caribbean Premier League match against St Lucia Zouks.

He had a helping hand from Colin Munro, quite literally as he took a fine low catch after Cornwall miscued an attempted drive off a full delivery outside off stump.

Former Windies captain Bravo, who came out of T20 international retirement last December, has accumulated his incredible haul while playing for 23 different sides across 14 years.

Lasith Malinga is Bravo's nearest challenger on 390 T20 wickets.

Bravo memorably took 3-37 in the Windies' dramatic T20 World Cup final win over England in 2016.