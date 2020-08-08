CPL 2020: From Chris Gayle to Dwayne Bravo, know the top CPL performers

All the matches will be played at stadiums in Trinidad and Tobago, and all the teams, players and officials have reached the island too. Let's take a quick look at the top performers of the CPL over the years.

1. Top run-getters

Chris Gayle, who have played in the past for Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, is the top run-getter of CPL with 2354 runs from 76 matches. He has four hundreds and 13 fifties over seven CPL editions at a strike-rate of a shade over 133. He is followed by Lendl Simmons (2080), Andre Fletcher (1870), Johnson Charles (1842) and Chadwick Walton (1779).

2. Top wicket-takers

Dwyane Bravo is a star from Trinidad and he always remained with the CPL team from that province. He started his journey with Trinidad and Tobago Red Stell and it still continues with Trinbago Knight Riders. He has rewarded them with 97 wickets from 69 games. Krishmar Santokie (85), Ryad Emrit (85), Sunil Narine (72), Sheldon Cottrell (69) are other prime predators in the top-five list.

3. Century men

Since its inception in 2013, the CPL has seen 16 hundreds. Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith scored half of them together as they have notched up four hundreds each. Incidentally, both of them will not be seen in CPL 2020. Smith has retired from cricket while Gayle has decided to pull out from CPL 8 due to personal issues. He had a bitter fight with his former franchise Jamaica Tallawahs and its director and former West Indian player Ramnaresh Sarwan, one-time teammate of Gayle. Andre Russell has two hundreds.

4. Big scoring batsmen

The promising Brandon King owns the highest individual score in CPL, a 132 for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Barbados Tridents in 2019. Andre Russell (121), Chris Gayle (116, 111) and Dwayne Smith (110) follow King on the list.