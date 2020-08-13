Cricket
CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan withdraws from tournament

By
Bengaluru, August 13: With only five days remaining for the CPL 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a major jolt when their assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan decided to leave the team citing personal reasons.

Tallawahs have appointed Vinod Maharaj and Ryan Austin as assistants to head coach Floyd Reifer. "Yes, it's a big loss. Sarwan brings a lot to the game - his knowledge, his experience and the way he has dealt with the players over the years, so it is a great loss," Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller was quoted as saying by the Trinidad Newsday.

"We are going to look to move forward. This is a rebuilding year for us, but I don't just want to say rebuilding. We are here to win the tournament. I think we have a great team and the guys are keen and ready to go, and let's see at the end what happens, but we are definitely looking forward to having a great tournament this year," said Miller.

It may be recalled that Sarwan had engaged in a bitter public spat with Chris Gayle. Gayle exited Tallawahs ahead of CPL 2020 and had joined St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and later withdrew from the tournament itself. Gayle had Sarwan a person "worse than Coronavirus." Sarwan had also hit back at Gayle saying allegations of him mistreating the left-hander were just scandalous.

Miller, however, made it clear that Sarwan leaving the team has no connection with that acrimonious episode.

"That issue is behind us. We have 12 new players on our franchise this year from last year, so there is no baggage from last year. We are focused this year and the guys are focused on CPL, not what happened in the past," he said.

The CPL 2020 will start on August 8 and will culminate on September 10 with the final and all the matches will be held in Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid 19 crisis.

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
