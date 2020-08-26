CPL 2020: Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

MyKhel offers you the Dream11 fantasy tips, a guide to possible playing XIs etc ahead of this crucial game.

1. Team News - Jamaica Tallawahs

The Tallawahs rode on an excellent bowling effort by veteran Windies pacer Fidel Edwards and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, who combined to take six wickets equally among them, to beat the Warriors. Edwards and Rahman wrecked such a havoc that the Warriors never really recovered and ended up with a well below par score that was never going to test the Tallawahs. Andre Russell too came up with an economical spell that would give the Jamaican outfit a lot more confidence. Russel also looked the batsman that everyone fears for the first time in CPL 2020. He made a 20-ball 23 and exceeded a strike-rate of 100 for the first time in this tournament and also smashed two sixes, again a first in the CPL 2020. Glenn Phillips continues to impress as the Tallawahs will be eager to piece together all the positives against Tridents.

2. Team News - Barbados Tridents

In fact, the Tridents did not bat all that bad as they had notched up a challenging total of 151 in 20 overs. There were no one big knock but a series of 20s that helped them post that good total. But this time, their bowlers could not come up with a cohesive effort apart from Jason Holder and Rashid Khan who picked up a wicket each. Kyle Mayers plucked two wickets for 14 runs in two overs but those two blows came a wee bit late to make a real impact. They will need a big change of effort and attitude to get over the line against Tallawahs.

3. Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallwahs: Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asad Ali, Rovman Powell, Nkurmah Bonner, Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Hayden Walsh, N Young.

4. Dream11

Glenn Phillips (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane.

5. Match details

Date: August 27

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode