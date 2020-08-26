CPL 2020: Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

Bengaluru, August 26: Jamaica Tallawahs returned to winning ways in CPL 2020 after two straight loss when they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets. The victory has enabled them to leap to fourth place in the table and they will be eager to continue the winning ways when they face defending champions Barbados Tridents, going through a lean phase.
MyKhel offers you the Dream11 fantasy tips, a guide to possible playing XIs etc ahead of this crucial game.
1. Team News - Jamaica Tallawahs
The Tallawahs rode on an excellent bowling effort by veteran Windies pacer Fidel Edwards and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, who combined to take six wickets equally among them, to beat the Warriors. Edwards and Rahman wrecked such a havoc that the Warriors never really recovered and ended up with a well below par score that was never going to test the Tallawahs. Andre Russell too came up with an economical spell that would give the Jamaican outfit a lot more confidence. Russel also looked the batsman that everyone fears for the first time in CPL 2020. He made a 20-ball 23 and exceeded a strike-rate of 100 for the first time in this tournament and also smashed two sixes, again a first in the CPL 2020. Glenn Phillips continues to impress as the Tallawahs will be eager to piece together all the positives against Tridents.
2. Team News - Barbados Tridents
In fact, the Tridents did not bat all that bad as they had notched up a challenging total of 151 in 20 overs. There were no one big knock but a series of 20s that helped them post that good total. But this time, their bowlers could not come up with a cohesive effort apart from Jason Holder and Rashid Khan who picked up a wicket each. Kyle Mayers plucked two wickets for 14 runs in two overs but those two blows came a wee bit late to make a real impact. They will need a big change of effort and attitude to get over the line against Tallawahs.
3. Playing XIs
Jamaica Tallwahs: Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asad Ali, Rovman Powell, Nkurmah Bonner, Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards
Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Hayden Walsh, N Young.
4. Dream11
Glenn Phillips (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane.
5. Match details
Date: August 27
Time: 3.30 AM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports
Live Streaming: FanCode
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here