CPL 2021: Find the Caribbean Premier League Team of the Tournament, WI players dominate

Basseterre, September 16: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) team of the tournament has been announced on Thursday (September 16).
The team was selected by the CPL 2021 commentary team - Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Simon Doull and Samuel Badree.
The team features nine Caribbean players and two overseas stars and selection rewards consistent performances across the 2021 tournament.
The
team
heavily
features
young
players
from
across
the
Caribbean
who
have
been
extremely
impressive
in
this
year's
Hero
CPL.
The team includes Ravi Rampaul who is the leading wicket-taker for this season, and the T20 World Cup bound Evin Lewis who has been excellent throughout. The two overseas players who make the team are Faf du Plessis and Tim David, both from the Saint Lucia Kings.
The
performances
of
Rampaul
and
Roston
Chase
in
the
tournament
has
seen
them
gain
selection
for
the
West
Indies
squad
for
the
ICC
T20
World
Cup.
Ian Bishop, former West Indies international pacer and CPL 2021 commentator said: "The commentary panel, in selecting the team of the tournament would like to commend the teams and players for making the job a very challenging one.
"A few players stood head and shoulders above the crowd due to their high level of excellence, and their performance simply made their case impossible to ignore.
"With
the
remaining
selections
there
was
vigorous
debate
and
sometimes
splitting
hairs
due
to
the
high
levels
of
performance
and
competition
for
similar
roles
from
experienced,
mid-level
and
young
players.
"The abundance of talent, enthusiasm and passion shown by so many players in 2021 was laudable and once again made the tournament extremely competitive and compelling viewing.
"We
accept
and
welcome
the
view
that
fans
will
have
varying
opinions
and
debates
on
their
favorite
commend
all
the
players
for
their
distinguished
efforts
throughout
the
tournament."
The CPL 2021 Team of the Tournament
1. Evin Lewis (St Kitts & Nevis Patriots)
2. Faf du Plessis (Saint Lucia Kings)
3. Nicholas Pooran (Guyana Amazon Warriors)
4. Roston Chase (Saint Lucia Kings)
5. Kieron Pollard (Trinbago Knight Riders)
6. Tim David (Saint Lucia Kings)
7. Sunil Narine (Trinbago Knight Riders)
8. Romario Shepherd (Guyana Amazon Warriors)
9. Odean Smith (Guyana Amazon Warriors)
10. Akeal Hosein (Trinbago Knight Riders)
11.
Ravi
Rampaul
(Trinbago
Knight
Riders)
