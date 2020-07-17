Cricket Ireland ties up with ITW Consultancy for men's jersey sponsorship

The deal will replace Turkish Airlines in Ireland Men's kit sponsorship category in a major boost for Cricket Ireland as preparations continue ahead of the England ODI series, beginning on July 30. The deal will also see ITW deliver in-kind services to Cricket Ireland to support its commercial and marketing objectives.

As a shirt sponsorship rights holder, ITW will bring a number of major brands on-board to leverage the global profile of Irish cricket. The first brands, which will feature on the kit during the upcoming ODI series is Mobile Premier League (MPL) and SKODA.

MPL is India's largest e-sports and mobile gaming platform and is endorsed by Indian captain Virat Kohli. SKODA is an automotive giant.

Bhairav Shanth, Co-founder, ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are very excited to be associated with Cricket Ireland as their Exclusive Men's Shirt Sponsorship Rights Holder & Cricket Ireland's official strategic advisors on sponsorship, digital and research services for the next three years."

"Global cricket's potential is rich not just in the major cricket playing countries but beyond them as well, and Ireland is an exciting team and a fast emerging player on the world stage. Through this association, we want to fully get behind Cricket Ireland to enable them to grow further as a brand in India, because today India loves cricket, but not only India cricket."

"We have already signed MPL (Mobile Premier League) as the principal front of jersey sponsor and SKODA has taken the official partnership with the leading arm branding for the upcoming ODI's against England. We would like to encourage and bring onboard more Indian brands to sponsor international teams which will give them a global viewership and cost-effective Indian viewership. We would like to thank Warren Deutrom and his team and look forward to working with Cricket Ireland as a long-term and committed partner."

Sai Srinivas, Co-founder, and CEO, Mobile Premier League (MPL), said, "As One-Day International cricket finally returns, we are glad to be a part of its comeback by associating with the Ireland Men's cricket team when they take on England. MPL stands for unearthing and showcasing talent, which the Ireland team has an abundance of. We look forward to the upcoming three-match series excitedly."

Rahul Bharadwaj, Head of Media, ŠKODA AUTO India., said, "Everyone around the world is aware of India's love for Cricket and its mass following across ages, irrespective of which two teams are playing and so we are happy to be associated with Cricket Ireland for this series."

Dennis Cousins, Commercial Director for Cricket Ireland, said, "We are delighted to announce this new partnership, and look forward to working with Bhairav and the ITW team on this dynamic new partnership. ITW is not an unknown quantity to Cricket Ireland, as we worked closely with the group with the broadcast and production around the historic first men's Test match at Malahide in 2018."