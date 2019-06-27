ICC World Cup 2019: Week in review: Brathwaite heroics in vain, Pakistan hunt down England

It had looked as though England, Australia, India and New Zealand would waltz into the semi-final places with a couple of matches to spare.

But over the past seven days, Eoin Morgan's hosts have suffered a shock defeat to Sri Lanka before being outclassed by Ashes foes Australia at Lord's to leave their top-four position looking increasingly perilous.

And Pakistan have taken full advantage, securing impressive wins over South Africa and New Zealand to firmly pile the pressure on England.

WC Special | Fixtures | Schedule | Points Table

Those results, not to mention West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite's heroic hitting and Mohammed Shami's hat-trick for India, have made for an enthralling week at the World Cup…

“Cricket World Cup: Fourth week in review”https://t.co/ACNbhldana — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) June 27, 2019