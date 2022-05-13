CSK vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

Once MI bundled out CSK for a paltry 97, there could have been only one winner. The CSK bowlers tried gamely to make a match out of it but defending 97 was a near impossible job even against a stuttering Mumbai.

So, here is the full list of award winners, man of the match and post-match presentation details.

1. Full list of award winners (All Awards carry Rs 1 lakh each)

Super Striker: Rohit Sharma (MI)

Game Changer: Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

Let's Crack It 6s: Tim David (MI)

Power Player of the match: Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

Most Valuable Asset: Daniel Sams (MI)

Fastest Delivery: Riley Meredith (MI, 147.3 kmph)

On The Go 4s: MS Dhoni (CSK)

Man of the Match: Daniel Sams (MI)

2. Post-match presentation

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: “Looking at how the pitch was playing and to lose wickets upfront, there were tense moments in the middle. It was just about keeping calm and getting the job done. After losing those wickets at the start, we were a little calm and got the job done in the end. We have played a lot of cricket here. On so many occasions, we've had pitches like this. It's nice to get bowlers into the game as well at times.

It's been batting-friendly pitches all over, it was good to see bounce and swing from both sides which was good to watch. We want to win games and at the same time we try out certain players. There are options that we still want to try. Tilak has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon.

He's got the technique and temperament. A lot of things are looking bright for him. And there's hunger as well.

Bumrah knows what he needs to do and what the team expects him to do which is the most important things. He understands, magnificent spell upfront and we saw what he did in the last game as well.

Pollard has been a stalwart for Mumbai, he came out and said that he's okay with that. We are keeping one eye on what are the holes to be filled out for the next year.”

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: “Irrespective of how the wicket is, anything below 130 is difficult to defend, but what I asked the bowlers was to show a lot of character and forget about the result. Both the young fast bowlers bowled really well and I feel a game like this really helps them in believing in themselves that irrespective of the conditions, whenever we start we need to have the same kind of attitude and that's what is needed in the shortest format.

“We have gone through periods where we never really had that extraordinary bunch of fast bowlers. Also fast bowlers they take their time to mature, if you are lucky you get somebody who can feature in all formats in six months time and that is what IPL is doing and it is an opportunity for a lot of them.

“They bowl a bit courageous now which is very important in a format like this. And some players take their time before executing their plans better. The fast bowlers to have both of them really well is a big positive, and also we will have two more fast bowlers coming in to the next season, also we have few more up the sleeves, just want to give ample time for them to prepare.

“It's the first few deliveries which is important when you are batting in that kind of pressure, so it was a chance of survival. Once they are past those first few deliveries, they can be themselves. It didn't pay off today but I think they bowled really well. A bit of application was needed from our side, and a few of the batters got out on good deliveries, hopefully they are learning with each and every game.”

Daniel Sams, MI, Man of the Match: “The first few games didn't go to plan. Had a little bit of time to reflect on those performances. I just figured out that I was focusing on the batter too much and not on my strengths. That was something to work on at training. We have different plans for different batters.

“We spoke about a lot - using the bouncer to all batters. I was really excited to get the opportunity to bat at No 3, that's something Mahela Jayawardena spoke about to me today. Any opportunity with the bat, I am more than happy. The whole TATA IPL, beautiful wickets to bowl on. It's been enjoyable, today's pitch was bowling-friendly. Good to see a T20 game where the bowlers dominate.”