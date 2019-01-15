Darren Bravo back in West Indies Test side for first time since 2016

Bravo has not played Test cricket since 2016, after a post on his Twitter account called Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron a "big idiot" in a dispute over a contract.

The 29-year-old returned to the ODI side in December and will make his 50th Test appearance in the opening clash with England in Bridgetown on January 23.

Bravo is joined by debutants John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks in the side, while Alzarri Joseph is also back in the fold.

Oshane Thomas has been called up as cover for Joseph, who is making his comeback from injury.

"After a difficult Test series in Bangladesh late last year the opportunity presents itself for our team to pick itself up," said chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.

"Although a tough series against England is anticipated, home turf has always been a place where our team has made strides.

"With the return of Darren Bravo, who will add value to a batting department, we expect to see marked improvement.

"Young, exciting, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who was sidelined by injury, returns to the squad and Shamarh Brooks has been elevated for his solid first-class performances over the last three years.

"John Campbell the incumbent 'A' team opener, who has played first-class cricket for a number of years, will open the batting after a good first-class season in 2018."

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Oshane Thomas (cover).