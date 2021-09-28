David Warner ends his Sunrisers stint as Hyderabad look to give chance to fresh faces in IPL

Speaking after the win against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed that the management is looking to give new players in the squad a chance to make a name for themselves, looking at how the side cannot make the playoffs this season.

"We can't make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we made the decision. He was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel," Bayliss said during a post-match press conference.

"We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know," he added.

Further speaking about Warner, Bayliss said: "We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together."

"Look that certainly has not been discussed. It is something that..this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Hyderabad Sunrisers for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the number of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL," he added.

Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played knocks of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased down 165 with seven wickets in hand to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the 18th over of the innings. Sunrisers will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday in the IPL.

Roy elated

Jason Roy who was instrumental in Hyderabad victory against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League encounter. He said SRH needs to keep their feet on the ground and keep doing the right things.

Roy and Kane Williamson played innings of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased the target of 165 in 18.3 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Jason Roy was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his superb 60 off 42. During the post-match presentation, the Englishman said: "It makes me extremely happy. Really thankful and grateful for Sunrisers for the opportunity. I'm extremely happy and even more so because we got over the line."

''He (Saha) was instrumental in that partnership, allowed me to relax a little bit and really happy with that. We obviously had a tough tournament, but to come out and play like that with a smile on the face, we gotta keep our feet grounded and keep doing the right things," Roy added.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson reached his fifty after scoring back-to-back boundaries in the penultimate over of the match, and also completed the run-chase with minimum fuss.

Williamson said: "It's a good feeling, some real clarity in roles as well and it's nice to be back to winning ways. There were a couple of periods of play that were quite significant and we closed nicely with the ball and to get off the start with the bat like that and it was never easy, had to weather some storms with the ball holding up. It's nice to finish with a win.

"Any team he comes in he (Roy) brings that, did what he does take the game and it's nice to see him do well. Nice contribution for him. A couple of days now between games, important for us to recover and we have to adapt and make some adjustments.

''Always a tough team to beat and for us it's about to worry about our game and play with that smile on the face," he added.