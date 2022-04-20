DC vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard

After being shifted to Mumbai from Pune, the match came under further doubt with Tim Seifert testing positive on Wednesday. But DC put their off field troubles at bay as they put up a comprehensive show with both bat and ball to clinch a 9-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

With the Delhi spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav, restricting Punjab to a paltry 115, the Capitals made a mockery of the target as they chased it down with 57 balls to spare.

1

53641

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner scored 81 runs in the powerplay, as opposed to DC's 47/3. Rahul Chahar handed PBKS the first and only wicket - Shaw's (41 off 20) wicket, but the damage was done as DC needed only 33 off 81. 100 for the Capitals came up in just 8.5 overs.

Warner hit his 53rd IPL half-century off just 26 balls as Delhi romped to their third win of the season.

Earlier, after being sent into bat first, Punjab struggled to build partnerships as the DC spinners spun a web to bowl out PBKS for just 115. The openers put up an opening partnership of 33 off 22, which turned out to be Punjab's highest partnership of the match. On a day when the Punjab batsmen failed to fire, Jitesh Sharma top scored for the side with 32 off 23.

The Delhi spinners put up a sizzling show as Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel pocketed two wickets each.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match:

Rishabh Pant (Winning Captain): Obviously we had a lot of confusion and a little nervousness was there, because we learnt of the positive test this morning. There were talks about the game getting cancelled. We talked amongst each other. We thought we'll focus on cricket - on the match. (Warner and Shaw) I don't tell them anything - mostly I like to leave them alone. Everyone knows their roles. We will look to win every match. Results aren't in our control but we can learn from our mistakes. I thought the ball was stopping a bit so I thought I'll use a spinner and not a fast bowlers. I thought 150 would be a good enough score to stop them at.

Mayank Agarwal (Losing Captain): It's a tough one. A day to forget. It's best to move on and not dig too deep into this game. Obviously we lost too many wickets too early and that's a concern. The more we look into it the more negatives will come out. It happens - we need to move on. I think 180 would have been good on this wicket. Could have given the spinners an over or two but did not at the time.

Kuldeep Yadav (Player of the match): Thank you, but I think I want to share this trophy with Axar cause he bowled well and took wickets in the middle. So, for me he's the man of the match. I have played with KG a lot and he rarely uses his feet, which is why I give him the wrong 'un. Second wicket Rishabh told me come round the wicket so I did it. The ball was spinning well. I just decided to keep the pitch full and that's how that wicket fell. (On his accuracy) To be very honest this IPL I have a lot of confidence. Am very clear in my head and I know what needs to be done. I don't see videos at all at anymore cause I've played with everyone mostly. So I focus on the feel and on my rhythm. After a long time I'm enjoying my bowling and credit goes to Rishabh cause he backs us a lot, even when we goes for runs. That's a huge positive for us.

David Warner (60n.o off 30): I think the bowlers did a fantastic job and made it easier for us. We have to go hard in the powerplay. Credit to our bowlers to getting them out. To be honest we're just glad to get out of our rooms and play cricket. (On his form) Am just sticking to the basics and putting my best foot forward. Form is temporary and class is permanent. Trying to be positive and happy to play with Shaw. They (his kids) just want to know why I haven't scored a hundred and why I can't do it like Jos, cause a 60 isn't enough nowadays! (covid cases) It's been challenging. Yesterday we had a live session. It's unforutnate what's happended in our camp - the pandemic has creeped in. But we're really grateful to come out and play cricket. (Pushpa celebration) You got to keep up with tollywood mate (to KP). It's Pushpa! (Runrate) When you're not losing that many wickets and your near the target then you think. But it's not something you focus on but its there in the back of your mind. (batting with Shaw) I'm loving it. It's incredible how fast his hands our. He sets the time from ball one. Keep playing positive keep playing best towards your ability. (More than 1000 against Punjab) Certain teams you match up well and certain venues you do well. I just enjoy playing.

DC vs PBKS 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Prithvi Shaw (DC) 41 off 20 deliveries with a strike rate of 205

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: David Warner (DC) - 90 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: David Warner (DC) - 1 six

Cred Power player of the match: Prithvi Shaw (DC) 40 off 18 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: David Warner (DC)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) clocked the fastest delivery of 143km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: David Warner (DC) - 10 fours

Player of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC)