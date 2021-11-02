DCW notice to Delhi Police over online rape threats to Virat Kohli's nine-month old daughter

The DCW has taken suo moto cognizance of media reports of threat given to the family of the Indian cricket captain. The Delhi Women's panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

The notice stated that it has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in the match against Pakistan.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Mohd. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

"This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said. In view of this, the women's commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and sought details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter.

The commission has also asked for information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused. The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6," Maliwal added.

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will next face Afghanistan in their next Group 2 Super 12 match on Wednesday (November 3) in Dubai. Team India have suffered back-to-back defeats in the showpiece event and are languishing at the fifth spot in the table. After Pakistan, the Men In Blue also suffered a drubbing by eight wickets against New Zealand on Sunday (October 31). Against Afghanistan, Team India would be aiming to return to winning ways and redeem itself.

