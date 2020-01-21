De Kock named South Africa ODI captain with Du Plessis not in squad to face England

Johannesburg, Jan 21: Quinton de Kock has been named as the new South Africa captain in ODIs ahead of the series against England, with Test skipper Faf du Plessis not named in the squad.
South Africa will play England in three matches over the space of six days from February 4 and will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock.
Du Plessis, under mounting pressure as the Proteas' Test leader, has recently discussed which international commitments he will keep after this year's T20 World Cup and he is not in the 15-man squad for the series.
Cricket South Africa, while not directly naming the previous ODI skipper, indicated in Tuesday's announcement that some senior members of the squad have been rested as they look to blood young players.
