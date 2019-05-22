World Cup head-to-head: De Villiers hit three straight hundreds to give South Africa 4-2 lead against West Indies

Special page | Schedule | Squads

The World Cup rivalry between the two sides still brings into memory Brian Lara's 111 that had floored the Proteas, the hot favourites of the 1996 World Cup, in the quarterfinals.

It is also special for AB de Villiers who belted three consecutive hundreds between 2007 and 2015. South Africa and West Indies have met six times in the mega event with the Proteas having 4-2 lead.

In the last five encounters the last of which took place in June 2016, South Africa have a 3-2 lead while overall in 61 matches, the Proteas have a dominant 44-15 advantage while one game ended in a tie and another without a result.

Here we take a look at the brief scores of all South Africa-West Indies games in the World Cup since 1992 when the Proteas made their debut:

South Africa bt WI by 64 runs; league match; Christchurch; March 5, 1992

West Indian captain Richie Richardson won the toss and elected to field first and his bowlers did a good job in restricting an in-form South Africa to 200 for eight in 50 overs. Only Peter Kirsten managed to score a fifty. An ageing Malcolm Marshall was the pick of the Caribbean bowlers with two for 26 in 10 overs. The West Indies batting was an absolute shocker thereafter, thanks to Meyrick Pringle's 4 for 11 as they slumped to 70 for six. Gus Logie was the highest scorer with 61 while Desmond Haynes made 30 but the Windies could manage only 136. Pringle was the man of the match. Kepler Wessels was the winning captain.

West Indies bt South Africa by 19 runs; quarterfinal; Karachi; March 11, 1996

Not many had predicted the outcome of this game the way it was. Hansie Cronje's South Africa had beaten everything that came their way till then and were one of the hot favourites to win the trophy. So confident were te Proteas that they rested pace spearhead Allan Donald from this match. Richardson's West Indies, on the other hand, just limped into the quarterfinals and were clearly the underdogs. But one man decided to break the stereotypes that day and it was Brian Lara. After Richardson won the toss and elected to bat, Lara's 111 off 94 and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's 56 off 93 ensured the West Indies reached 264 for eight in 50 overs despite losing six for 54 towards the end. Brian McMillan was the most successful Proteas bowler with two for 37. SA lost Garry Kirsten early by a 97-run partnership between Andrew Hudson (54) and Daryll Cullinan (69) kept them on the track. Captain Cronje then hit 40 but once he fell at 186, SA too fell apart. Pat Symcox tried to resurrect it with his 24 but SA were eventually all-out for 245 in the last over. The spinners ran amok with Roger Harper taking four for 47 and Jimmy Adams taking three for 53. Lara was picked as the man of the match.

Windies beat SA by 3 runs; group match; Cape Town; February 9, 2003

Lara at it again, and this time in South Africa's den. The 2003 World Cup in South Africa started with the game between the West Indies and the home team. Captain Carl Hooper won the toss and elected to bat and the southpaw hit 116. He was supported by a couple of 40s from Hooper and Ricardo Powel and the West Indies put up a total of 278 for five in 50 overs. SA started off well with Garry Kirsten top scoring with 69 but the rest of the batting did not deliver on the expected lines. Lance Klusener hit 57 and Mark Boucher scored 49. Four West Indian bowlers took two wickets each to restrict the hosts to 275 for nine, a score which was made possible by a 67-run partnership between Klusener and Nicky Boje (25 not out) for the eighth wicket. Lara was the man of the match.

SA beat West Indies by 67 runs; Super Eight stage; St George's; April 10, 2007

After Lara, it was AB de Villiers who made the SA-WI rivalry famous. In this Super Eight-stage game, the home team captain Lara won the toss and put SA into bat. The move backfired soon as De Villiers whacked 146 off 130 balls and got worthy support from Jacques Kallis (81), Herschelle Gibbs (61 not out) and Mark Boucher (52) to power Graeme Smith's team's total to a mammoth 356 for four in 50 overs. Lara used seven bowlers and the best of them was Corey Colleymore who took two for 41. The West Indies did their best to chase the target but it was far too high to scale. Ramnaresh Sarwan scored 92 and No.10 Daren Powell scored 48 not out to take the West Indian total to 289 for nine in 50 overs. Shaun Pollock took two for 33. De Villiers was the player of the match.

South Africa bt Windies by 7 wickets; group match; Delhi; February 24, 2011

Smith won the toss and sent West Indies to bat first and riding on two Bravos - Darren (73) and Dwayne (40), Darren Sammy's side scored 222 losing all their wickets in the 48th over. Leggie Imran Tahir took four for 41. The target fell short as De Villiers scored yet another hundred - 107 not out off 105 balls - while Smith and JP Duminy chipped in with a couple of 40s. SA overhauled the target in the 43rd over with seven wickets in hand. De Villiers grabbed his second consecutive man-of-the-match award against the West Indies in the World Cup.

South Africa bt Windies by 257 runs; group match; Sydney; February 27, 2015

If Lara was the man of the moment in the 1990s and early 2000s, De Villiers eclipsed him in the late 2000s and 2010s. The dashing batsman was the captain of SA in this World Cup and after winning the toss, he opted to bat. Three batsmen before him scored in the 60s and then, it was De Villiers show all the way. He came out to bat at No.5 and belted 162 not out in 66 balls with the help of eight sixes and 17 boundaries. SA's total went up to 408 for five because of the merciless hitting. West Indian captain Jason Holder also scored a 'hundred' as he conceded 104 runs in 10 overs. Holder then hit 56 at No.9 after Windies had slumped to 53 for five, but could not help to take his team's total beyond 151. Tahir took five for 45 but it was De Villiers who took the man of the match award as SA crushed the Caribbeans by 257 runs.