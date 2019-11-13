Deepak Chahar thanks his Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni for helping him as a bowler

The Rajasthan pacer became the first male cricketer from India to complete a T20I hat-trick and went on finishing with sensational figures of 6 for 7 from 3.2 overs.

Showing tremendous control over the bowling in the heavy dew conditions, the 27-year-old cricketer who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL demolished the Bangladesh-batting line-up.

The CSK strike pacer went on saying that his experience of bowling in humid conditions in Chennai helped him counter the dew factor in Nagpur. In the last two seasons for the IPL franchise, he has emerged as the strike pacer and MS Dhoni's go-to man.

The right-arm pacer, like several other cricketers who play for CSK, has also credited 'captain cool' Dhoni for his rise.

In an interview with Timesnownews.com, Chahar said, "He (MS Dhoni) has helped me a lot so far. He was the one who picked me and gave me chances in the IPL when I was struggling. He has had a big part to play in what I am achieving today as a bowler and I really want to thank him for what he has done for me."

In 2008, the cricketer was rejected by the then Rajasthan Cricket Association Academy director, Greg Chappell, as the legendary Australian felt Chahar didn't have it in him to be an international cricketer.

The initial snub from the former India coach encouraged Chahar to do well in the domestic circuit and he gradually made rapid strides.

In his first Ranji Trophy match for Rajasthan, Chahar grabbed eight wickets and was part of back-to-back Ranji Trophy-winning side. Later he was sidelined by other players in IPL 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant (now defunct), but Chahar got a message from Dhoni to be prepared to play for CSK from the next season. When the most popular IPL franchise was back into the fold after serving two-years' suspension, Chahar was picked up by coach Stephen Fleming during the IPL Auction. Chahar has been a regular face in CSK playing XI ever since.