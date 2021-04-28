Delhi Capitals launches 'Project Plasma' to encourage Covid-19 survivors to donate plasma

India wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant in a video spoke about the health crisis and the need of the hour. "In the last few months, the number of Covid cases in India has gone up. I request everyone to not take this lightly and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government and experts. It is important that you verify any information related to Covid relief and only then share it further. If you have recovered from Covid, please go and donate your plasma. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to help everyone around us. Stay safe, stay home", said the skipper.

Fever FM has been working for covid relief in the city by amplifying requirements and verified covid relief information through their platform. In this joint initiative with Delhi Capitals, they are connecting survivors who reach out to them with patients in need of plasma at the various hospitals in the city.

Shikhar Dhawan in an emotional video on his Instagram yesterday shared a powerful message. He said, "So many people are running around in blood banks and hospitals to save their loved ones. If you are a covid survivor, you have a superpower to save a life. Please do not let it go waste. Connect with Fever FM and join the Project Plasma if you wish to donate and earn blessings. In these tough times, we all need them the most. With your help, we can defeat the virus and save lives. Donate plasma, earn true blessings! Jai Hind!", said Delhi Capitals' batsman.

Ishant Sharma too in an appeal to people said, "The most valuable thing right now is your plasma. If you have defeated the virus, you have the superpower to save lives. Please contact FeverFM team and donate your plasma."

Plasma Therapy is a recommended medical procedure that uses the blood of a recovered patient to create antibodies on infected individuals to possibly save them. The treatment has shown positive results in Delhi and has proven to improve the ability of a person to recover from the disease. The Project Plasma is aimed at urging survivors to come forward in the fight against this deadly virus and donate plasma to save more lives.

Project Plasma is a joint initiative by Delhi Capitals and Fever FM. If you have fully recovered from Covid-19, you have the power to save a life. Call on 8800570768 and donate PLASMA now.

Source: Media Release