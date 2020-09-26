Desperate action! Chennai Super Kings to change strategy after two defeats in three IPL 2020 matches

The Super Kings will now have a six-day break before their next assignment against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2. Fleming said on Friday that the spinners have been their biggest let down so far.

"It's an area of concern because it has been one of the strengths for CSK and the style of play we have developed in the last 12 years, is heavily based on spin. So, we are trying to find a different personality so spin definitely plays a part," Fleming said after CSK's defeat against Delhi Capitals on Friday (September 25).

"We struggled with the fact that we have played on three different grounds and all of them have different conditions. We are struggling to adjust and find the pace and style to bowl through the middle. We have not bowled well in the last few games, so we need to rectify that," he said the post-match press meet.

The Super Kings have four spinners in Imran Tahir, who had a wonderful CPL 2020, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma and R Sai Kishore in the stable to consider for next matches.

Fleming said an overhaul of strategy pertaining to batting too is needed ahead of the rest of the games.

"We are a bit muddled at the moment, we are missing some key players and are trying to find a balance that allows us to be competitive," he said.

"Again it comes to the spin bowling aspect, we are looking to develop a personality on the type of pitches we are getting. We are trying to find a combination without Raina and Rayudu. The performance against Delhi was on the weaker side in terms of intent. It has been an interesting six days and now we have the time to rectify the issues and there are a few of them," he added.

"We did think about batting first against Delhi, the dew aspect is a bit hit and miss thing at the moment, we are guessing a little in terms of conditions, we are learning on the hop and some of the stuff we learnt against Delhi will really be valuable," he signed off.