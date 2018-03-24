Desperation to win the Test led Australia to cheat: Steve Smith

"I'm not naming anyone but the leadership group talked about it and Bangers (Bancroft) was around at the time and thought it was a possible way to get an advantage.

"Obviously it didn't work, the umpires didn't see it change or how it looked or anything like that, so it was a poor choice and deeply regrettable.

"We saw this game as an important game, not that other games aren't important, but an opportunity. We've seen the ball reversing quite a lot throughout this series and our ball just didn't look like it was going to. That's a mistake on our behalf. It certainly won't happen again under my leadership. I can promise you," said Smith.

Smith says “that’s not what I’m about.” But it must be what he’s about - he supervised it. He can’t admit cheating and plausibly stay on as captain. — richard hobson (@richardjhobson) March 24, 2018

Smith shot down the suggestions that coaching and backroom staff were involved in the tampering attempt.

"The coaches weren't involved, it was purely the players and the leadership group who came up with this and it's not on and I can promise you it won't happen again."

"You can ask questions as much as you like but I can promise you this is the first time it's happened and I think I've made it clear, we're regrettable and we'll move on from this.

Interesting for everyone calling for bans and sackings - the ICC rates ball-tampering as a Level 2 offence, same as Warner and Rabada got for aggressive behaviour. Usually just means three demerit points and a fine. pic.twitter.com/pT2BY3EXFZ — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) March 24, 2018

"Hopefully, we'll learn something from it. I'm embarrassed, I know the boys in the shed are embarrassed as well, and I feel for Cam as well. It's not what we want to see in the game, it's not what the Australian cricket team's about, and being the leader of the team I'm incredibly sorry for trying to bring the game into disrepute the way we did today," said Smith.