Cricket

Dhawan picks up bat for first time for 'Bottle Cap Challenge' post injury in World Cup

By Pti
dhawan

New Delhi, July 18: India opener Shikhar Dhawan picked up a bat for the first time since returning from the ICC Cricket World Cup due to a thumb fracture last month but is still some time away from attaining full fitness.

Dhawan picked up his bat after he was nominated for the viral Bottle Cap Challenge by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Besides Dhawan, Yuvraj has also nominated Brian Lara, Chris Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar to take up the challenge.

"Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back! @YUVSTRONG12," Dhawan tweeted with a clip.

'Bottle Cap Challenge' is a dare presently going on in social media platforms where one has to open the cap of a bottle without using hands. Many celebrities, including cricketers, have taken part in it.

Dhawan's World Cup campaign was cut short when he fractured his thumb after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer during India's league match against Australia last month.

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 18:51 [IST]
