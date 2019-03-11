Dhawan reveals secret of staying positive during lean patch

1. On tackling criticism

"First of all, I don't read newspapers and I don't take information which I don't want to. So I don't know what's happening around me and I live in my own world. So, I decide in which direction my thoughts are going. I perform best when I am calm. There's no point in cribbing or being sad," said Dhawan. "When I feel hurt, I move on quickly. And I don't really know what people are writing. I make sure that I am in a positive frame of mind and keep doing my process," he said.

2. How does he keep a positive mind

"When I talk to myself, I make sure that I cut down negative thoughts that can creep in. I accept the reality and move on. I don't resist something that's happening," he said.

3. Being in the right mindset

For a batsman, who has amassed more than five thousand runs in ODIs, there are three things that are paramount. "If I am doing all my skill work, taking care of my fitness and having the right mindset, then I just sit back and enjoy," said Dhawan, who has been India's key player in all the recent multi-nation tournaments.

4. Backing Rishabh Pant

Dhawan offered a sympathetic view on his junior statemate Rishabh Pant, who had a terrible day behind the stumps at Mohali. The youngster, who replaced Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the last two games, was shoddy with his glovework and also missed an easy stumping chance. "Like any other young bloke, you have to give him time too. I mean Dhoni bhai has played so many games and for how many years. You simply can't compare. Yes, had he effected the stumping, may be the game could have changed but then it slipped quickly out of our hands and for that, dew played a big role."