Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja: Twitteratti salute legendary skipper and welcome new leader

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, is set to be the third player to lead CSK after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Dhoni, however, will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season as per the official statement by the franchise.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," CSK said in a statement.

MS Dhoni quits as Chennai Super Kings captain; Ravindra Jadeja to lead side in IPL 2022

Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60.

Under the astute leadership of Dhoni Chennai have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

While some of the cricketing fraternity were stunned by Dhoni's decision, some saluted the legendary captain, who leaves a huge legacy, and congratulated the new skipper Jadeja.

Why did MS Dhoni quit CSK Captaincy? Super Kings CEO Viswanathan gives reason

Former India selector and CSK mentor Krishnamachari Srikkanth never thought he would see this day.

"Never in a million years did I think it was possible! What a leader MS Dhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for Ravindra Jadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile," Krishnamachari Srikkanth tweeted.

#MSDhoni quits as captain never in a million years did i think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the Ipl by a mile @ChennaiIPL! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 24, 2022

Raina, who led CSK in 6 matches during his stint with the franchise from 2010 to 2021, also expressed his reaction to the news of Jadeja taking over the skipper's role, but hasn't reacted to Dhoni stepping down as skipper as it stands.

"Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best Ravindra Jadeja. It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love," Raina, who was not picked up by any franchise at the auctions, tweeted.

Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja . It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 24, 2022

Commentator Harsha Bhogle, meanwhile, said this is truly an "end of an era".

"We use the expression "end of an era" very loosely sometimes. But Dhoni giving up the captaincy of @ChennaiIPL is truly the end of an era for all those loyal fans with whom he forged a relationship of the kind very few have," tweeted Bhogle.

We use the expression "end of an era" very loosely sometimes. But Dhoni giving up the captaincy of @ChennaiIPL is truly the end of an era for all those loyal fans with whom he forged a relationship of the kind very few have. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the other IPL franchises also paid tribute to the legendary skipper on his achievements over the years as the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C). 💛💗 pic.twitter.com/lNP2eMHdqf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2022

We will MS seeing the great man at the toss but looking forward to meeting him on the field 🤝🧡#OrangeArmy #ఆరంజ్ఆర్మీ #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/gtxwpQugzL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 24, 2022

From 7️⃣ to 8️⃣ and from 🧊 to 🔥



Congratulations on a stellar captaincy stint to MS Dhoni and all the best to Jadeja 🤺#IPL2022 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/NR5LrkYvXy — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 24, 2022

You led the pack with class MSD, and all of us watched in awe 🥺💙



All the best to the man next in line 👉🏼 @imjadeja 🤝🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/zBBpf5ZdJu — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 24, 2022