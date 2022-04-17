Dinesh Karthik of RCB reveals his big dream: 'I want to be part of the Indian team'

Incredible. After all, Karthik, donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey, has amassed 197 runs from 6 six matches and has been dismissed only once. His average stands at a leviathan-sized 197 and has a strike-rate of 209.57.

Nobody, absolutely nobody has that kind of record in the IPL 2022, a tournament filled to the rafter with stars from across the globe.

Karthik’s intelligent batting, composed presence behind the stumps have come as a big boon for the RCB but the Tamil Nadu veteran has other big goals in front of him.

And that’s playing for India, once again. “I have bigger goals. I've been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey.

“I am doing everything I can to be part of the India team. Feels good to know that people associate calmness with me. Positions and calmness comes from preparation,” said Karthik in the post-match presentation.

Karthik in the company of an equally impressive Shahbaz Ahmed took RCB’s total beyond the 100-run mark in the 13th over.

In the last five overs, Karthik with Ahmed struck a much-needed partnership as the duo trashed DC bowlers to every corner of the ground.

Karthik brought up his half-century in 26 balls against Mustafizur Rahman's delivery. He also smashed 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 4 off Rahman's over and gathered 28 runs in the 18th over of the innings. It changed the course of the match.

They took RCB's total to 189/5 in the first innings as they gathered 17 runs in the last over. But as such, Karthik’s unbeaten 66 off 34 balls with 5 fours and as many sixes gave RCB the momentum.

Frighteningly, Karthik has not done yet, and he has not desire to do so either.