Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Saha for the Test series against SA

Bengaluru, January 16: The all-India senior selection committee has named Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for Wriddhiman Saha for the third and final Test against South Africa.

Karthik is set to join the team before the third Test.

Saha suffered an upper left hamstring tendon injury during training on Thursday, January 11.

The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor Saha's progress.

In the absence of Saha, Parthiv Patel kept the wicket in the ongoing second Test at Centurion. But his efforts behind the wicket have been patchy, dropping Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar in the first and second innings respectively.

His drops came in for some scrutiny from former players and fans, citing the futility of picking up a stumper based on his ability to bat.

Karthik, who won a place back in the Indian limited over teams after some fine outings in the domestic cricket, last donned the whites for India in 2010 during an away Test series against Bangladesh.