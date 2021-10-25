Do you want me to drop Rohit Sharma? Virat Kohli floored by journalist's question!

The journalist asked the question to Kohli after India's ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24).

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a zero by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the game against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma?

“Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah?Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," said Kohli during a virtual post-match press conference.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar (68 not out) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings.

Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match. This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets.

Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26.

This was also the first time Pakistan had beaten India in a men’s World Cup match across T20 and 50-over format. Despite the defeat, India are very much in fray for a berth in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.