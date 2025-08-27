Almost 100 Crore! How much Money has Ravichandran Ashwin earned from IPL over the Years?

Cricket Duleep Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer to Mohammed Shami - Ten Players who will eye India Call-up for West Indies, South Africa Tests By Sauradeep Ash Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 14:59 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The upcoming India home season in 2025 is headlined by two crucial Test series against West Indies and South Africa.

India will begin with a two-match Test series against West Indies starting on October 2, 2025, at Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test in Kolkata. Shortly after, India hosts South Africa for a highly anticipated two-Test series beginning November 14, with the historic Guwahati venue hosting its maiden Test.

These series are significant as India looks to cement its dominance at home and build momentum in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. For fringe players on the cusp of international selection, the Duleep Trophy offers an excellent platform to stake a claim.

Performing strongly here can open doors to full Test honors, especially with the selectors keen to explore all available talent before these key home series. The tournament acts as an arena where domestic consistency meets high-level pressure, perfect for players aiming to break into the senior Test squad for the West Indies and South Africa tours.

Duleep Trophy 2025: 10 Players who can find India Call-Up with Decent Outing

1. Rajat Patidar (Central Zone)

While Rajat Patidar has featured for India, he remains on the fringes in Tests. A consistent run-scoring spree in the Duleep Trophy would enhance his chances, especially with the team's need for dependable middle-order batsmen in the upcoming West Indies and South Africa series.

2. Ishan Kishan (East Zone)

Known more for his flair in the shorter formats, Ishan Kishan has been focusing on red-ball cricket again. His aggressive approach at the top or middle order can change the tempo of a game in one session. His wicketkeeping skills further boost East Zone's balance, making him one of the most impactful players in this tournament.

3. Shreyas Iyer (West Zone)

A proven international middle-order batter, Iyer brings much-needed solidity to West Zone. While he thrives in counter-attacking roles, in domestic longer formats he has shown the ability to stitch big partnerships. His form here could help him push back into India's Test reckoning after injury layoffs and patchy form.

5. Mohammed Azharuddeen (South Zone)

Kerala's star name Mohammad Azharuddeen was a pivotal figure in their amazing run in Ranji Trophy last season. With form and class by his side, Azhar can emerge as a top performer in the Duleep Trophy this season. His wicketkeeping ability is also a key aspect to watch, but batting will be the main focus. Azhar was also appointed as the vice-captain for South Zone, but with Tilak Varma's India duty on horizon, he may well lead the team as well. And a stellar outing in Duleep Trophy may hand him a big opportunity with the national colours.

6. Abhimanyu Easwaran (East Zone)

One of the most seasoned openers in Indian domestic cricket, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been knocking on the doors of Test cricket for years. Technically sound and mentally tough, he has been a rock at the top for Bengal. This Duleep campaign could once again underline his credentials as a ready-made option for India's red-ball squad.

7. Sarfaraz Khan (West Zone)

Sarfaraz Khan continues to be one of the most prolific domestic run-makers. Despite not securing a long-term spot in the Test team, he remains a strong contender. His stylish strokeplay and temperament highlight a player capable of converting starts to big scores. He has shown form in the Buchi Babu tournament, and chances for an India return will enhance with a prolific Duleep Trophy.

8. Devdutt Padikkal (South Zone)

Devdutt Padikkal, returning from injury, is eager to make a strong impact in the Duleep Trophy 2025. With a solid domestic record averaging over 41 in first-class cricket and a brief Test debut behind him, this tournament is his chance to showcase his elegant strokeplay and regain the selectors' confidence. A good performance here could propel him into contention for India's upcoming Test series against West Indies, filling the crucial middle-order slot.

9. Mohammed Shami (East Zone)

Mohammed Shami's comeback in the Duleep Trophy 2025 is crucial for his Test revival. After a knee injury and a subdued IPL season, Shami is eager to prove his fitness and form on the red-ball stage. His experience and ability to produce crucial breakthroughs make him a valuable asset for East Zone. A strong Duleep showing could pave his path back into India's Test squad for the West Indies series.

10. Auqib Nabi (North Zone)

The Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder is emerging as one of the most exciting seam-bowling all-rounders in Indian domestic cricket. The highest wicket-taking pacer in Ranji last season, Nabi can trouble batters with his pace and seam movement, while also making handy lower-order contributions with the bat. For the North Zone, his role as a utility player in pressure situations will be crucial.